One more person infected with Nipah in Kozhikode, says Kerala Health Minister Veena George.
PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 13-09-2023 21:18 IST | Created: 13-09-2023 21:18 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
