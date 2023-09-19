Canada expels top Indian diplomat as it investigates whether India is linked to slaying of a Sikh activist, reports AP.
PTI | Toronto | Updated: 19-09-2023 02:22 IST | Created: 19-09-2023 02:22 IST
Canada expels top Indian diplomat as it investigates whether India is linked to slaying of a Sikh activist, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Indian American US presidential candidate Ramaswamy calls for 'strategic clarity' on Taiwan
Joe Biden “disappointed” on reports of Xi skipping G20 summit in India
Looking forward to India trip, disappointed Xi not attending G20 summit: President Biden
Indian Railways lift All-India MCC-Murugappa Gold Cup
Indian Women's Softball's National camp concludes