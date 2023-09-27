Iraq's Health Ministry says at least 100 people killed, 150 hurt in fire at wedding in its northern Nineveh province, reports AP.
PTI | Baghdad | Updated: 27-09-2023 05:33 IST | Created: 27-09-2023 05:33 IST
