There were around 35 girls, all are safe: Delhi Chief Fire Service Officer Atul Garg tells PTI on Mukherjee Nagar PG blaze.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-09-2023 21:25 IST | Created: 27-09-2023 21:25 IST
