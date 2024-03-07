Cabinet approves extending Rs 300 per 14.2-kg subsidy to Ujjwala beneficiaries in next fiscal starting April 1: Union Minister Piyush Goyal.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-03-2024 19:58 IST | Created: 07-03-2024 19:58 IST
Cabinet approves extending Rs 300 per 14.2-kg subsidy to Ujjwala beneficiaries in next fiscal starting April 1: Union Minister Piyush Goyal.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ujjwala
- Piyush Goyal
- Cabinet
- Rs 300
Advertisement