BJP speaks of winning more than 400 Lok Sabha seats in order to change Constitution: PDP president Mehbooba Mufti at Mumbai rally.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-03-2024 20:08 IST | Created: 17-03-2024 20:08 IST
