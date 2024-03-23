Warship INS Kolkata, deployed for anti-piracy operations in Arabian Sea and Gulf of Aden, reaches Mumbai with 35 pirates on board.
Warship INS Kolkata, deployed for anti-piracy operations in Arabian Sea and Gulf of Aden, reaches Mumbai with 35 pirates on board.
