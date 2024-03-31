2024 Lok Sabha election is not just for making a government but to make 'Viksit Bharat': PM Modi at poll rally in UP's Meerut.
PTI | Meerut | Updated: 31-03-2024 16:20 IST | Created: 31-03-2024 16:20 IST
- Country:
- India
2024 Lok Sabha election is not just for making a government but to make 'Viksit Bharat': PM Modi at poll rally in UP's Meerut.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- PM Modi
- Lok Sabha
- Meerut
- Viksit Bharat'
Advertisement
ALSO READ
PM Modi to address first NDA rally in Andhra Pradesh for 2024 polls along with Chandrababu Naidu
"ECI has lost its dignity": Shiv Sena (UBT) attacks Election Commission over voting in PM Modi's constituency Varanasi in last phase
PM Modi afraid of Congress prez Mallikarjun Kharge, says D K Shivakumar
Whole country says that on June 4 (counting day), it is over 400 (seats for NDA), says PM Modi at rally.
In the last ten years, 25 crore people were lifted out of poverty, says PM Modi at rally in Andhra Pradesh.