Spoke to officials and asked them to ensure proper assistance to those impacted by heavy rains, storm in Jalpaiguri in West Bengal: PM Modi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2024 22:57 IST | Created: 31-03-2024 22:57 IST
