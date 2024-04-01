Katchatheevu issue: Jaishankar says PMs of the day displayed indifference about the Indian territory, they simply did not care.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2024 09:29 IST | Created: 01-04-2024 09:29 IST
- Country:
- India
Katchatheevu issue: Jaishankar says PMs of the day displayed indifference about the Indian territory, they simply did not care.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jaishankar
- Indian
- Katchatheevu
Advertisement