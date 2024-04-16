Left Menu

Only one big issue in 2024 LS polls is that RSS and BJP are allegedly trying to destroy Constitution: Rahul Gandhi in Kozhikode.

PTI | Kozhikode | Updated: 16-04-2024 11:48 IST | Created: 16-04-2024 11:48 IST
Only one big issue in 2024 LS polls is that RSS and BJP are allegedly trying to destroy Constitution: Rahul Gandhi in Kozhikode.
  • Country:
  • India

Only one big issue in 2024 LS polls is that RSS and BJP are allegedly trying to destroy Constitution: Rahul Gandhi in Kozhikode.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Will AI help or hinder trust in science?

Will AI help or hinder trust in science?

 Australia
2
Indian Stock markets plummet as middle east tensions send shockwaves across global equities

Indian Stock markets plummet as middle east tensions send shockwaves across ...

 India
3
Soccer-The week in Asian football

Soccer-The week in Asian football

 Global
4
World Bank approves new investment to upgrade transportation in Brazil's Santa Catarina

World Bank approves new investment to upgrade transportation in Brazil's San...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024