Only one big issue in 2024 LS polls is that RSS and BJP are allegedly trying to destroy Constitution: Rahul Gandhi in Kozhikode.
PTI | Kozhikode | Updated: 16-04-2024 11:48 IST | Created: 16-04-2024 11:48 IST
