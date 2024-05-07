Voting begins for 9 Lok Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh
PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 07-05-2024 07:12 IST | Created: 07-05-2024 07:12 IST
- Country:
- India
Polling begins for 9 Lok Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
