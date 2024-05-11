Delhi CM and AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal: People have Defeated 'Dictatorship' Every Time it Has Challenged the Country
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-05-2024 13:48 IST | Created: 11-05-2024 13:48 IST
- Country:
- India
People have uprooted 'dictatorship' whenever it has emerged in country: Delhi CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Arvind Kejriwal
- AAP
- Delhi CM
- Dictatorship
- India
- Politics
- Democracy
- Freedom
- Human Rights
- Governance
Advertisement
ALSO READ
BIRKENSTOCK Establishes Flagship Presence in India with Inaugural Store in Mumbai
"A reiteration of India's progress": Bharat Biotech co-founder on VP Dhankhar's visit to pharma major
"Entire country wants me to get into active politics": Robert Vadra on contesting elections from Amethi
During Congress rule, there were only 7 All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in country; now there are 22: Amit Shah in Gujarat.
Former KPMG Partner, Jaideep Ghosh, joins Heartnet India's Advisory Board as the Chief of Strategy