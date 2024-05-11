Kejriwal Predicts BJP Defeat Post-Sisodia Release, Citing Expert and Public Opinion
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-05-2024 13:56 IST | Created: 11-05-2024 13:56 IST
- Country:
- India
After release from jail, I talked to poll experts and people, BJP is not going to form govt after June 4: AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
BIRKENSTOCK Establishes Flagship Presence in India with Inaugural Store in Mumbai
"A reiteration of India's progress": Bharat Biotech co-founder on VP Dhankhar's visit to pharma major
During Congress rule, there were only 7 All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in country; now there are 22: Amit Shah in Gujarat.
Former KPMG Partner, Jaideep Ghosh, joins Heartnet India's Advisory Board as the Chief of Strategy
Plan to replicate ODI series success against India: Nigar Sultana