PM Modi's Speeches Feature Congress and Gandhi Family More Prominently than Lord Ram, Alleges Kharge in Bihar
PTI | Muzaffarpur | Updated: 11-05-2024 18:06 IST | Created: 11-05-2024 18:06 IST
PM takes names of Congress, Gandhi family more than that of Lord Ram: Kharge in Bihar's Muzaffarpur.
