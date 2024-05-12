Rahul baba, if you want to be scared of atom bomb, then be scared, we aren't; PoK belongs to India, we will take it: Amit Shah in UP.
PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 12-05-2024 13:34 IST | Created: 12-05-2024 13:34 IST
- Country:
- India
Rahul baba, if you want to be scared of atom bomb, then be scared, we aren't; PoK belongs to India, we will take it: Amit Shah in UP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
Advertisement