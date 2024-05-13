INDIA Alliance Poised to Form Government Amidst National Transformation, Says Congress Leader Ashok Gehlot
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2024 13:08 IST | Created: 13-05-2024 13:08 IST
Winds of change blowing in country, INDIA bloc will form govt: Congress leader Ashok Gehlot.
