BJP resorts to divisive politics of mangalsutra and mandir-masjid due to lack of performance, says Sachin Pilot
PTI | Raebareli | Updated: 14-05-2024 16:06 IST | Created: 14-05-2024 16:06 IST
BJP can't ask for votes on performance, that's why they have to resort to politics of mangalsutra, mandir-masjid: Sachin Pilot to PTI.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
