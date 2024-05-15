PM Modi Vows Service to People at Pimpalgaon Baswant Poll Rally
PTI | Nashik | Updated: 15-05-2024 15:49 IST | Created: 15-05-2024 15:49 IST
- Country:
- India
Serving you is my life's biggest objective: PM Modi to crowd at poll rally in Pimpalgaon Baswant of Maharashtra.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Reuters wins two Pulitzers, ProPublica takes coveted public service award
Reuters wins two Pulitzers, ProPublica takes coveted public service award
California to Leverage Generative AI for Enhanced Public Services and Traffic Management
Alleged Criminal in Jammu Case Subject to Public Service Announcement