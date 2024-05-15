Citizenship Granted to First 14 Individuals under CAA by Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2024 16:32 IST | Created: 15-05-2024 16:32 IST
- Country:
- India
Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla hands over citizenship certificates under CAA to first 14 people in New Delhi: MHA.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
