India Unites in Celebration: Eid-ul-Azha Festivities Across the Nation

India celebrated Eid-ul-Azha with great fervour on Monday as people in traditional attire flocked to mosques for prayers. Thousands gathered at historic sites like Jama Masjid in New Delhi and the Taj Mahal in Agra. Key figures including President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed their greetings, emphasizing the festival's role in promoting harmony and togetherness.

The national holiday witnessed massive congregations at various mosques. In Srinagar, over 50,000 people prayed at the Hazratbal Shrine, despite security restrictions at other sites. Smaller gatherings were widespread, but authorities barred prayers at Srinagar's Jamia Masjid.

In Kerala and other states, the spirit of Eid was palpable as people thronged mosques and Eidgahs. The occasion boosted local markets, with increased sales of meat and sweets. The event underscored India's rich multicultural heritage and the significance of sacrifice, compassion, and brotherhood.

