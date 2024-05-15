Modi Counters Congress Ecosystem's Hindu-Muslim Divide Claims, Vows to Expose Dividers in the Name of Religion
Updated: 15-05-2024 18:36 IST
Congress ecosystem claims Modi is indulging in Hindu-Muslim; I am exposing those dividing country in name of Hindu-Muslim: PM Modi.
