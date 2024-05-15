France says it will impose a state of emergency in French Pacific territory of New Caledonia for at least 12 days, reports AP.
PTI | Paris | Updated: 15-05-2024 22:59 IST | Created: 15-05-2024 22:59 IST
France says it will impose a state of emergency in French Pacific territory of New Caledonia for at least 12 days, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- New Caledonia
- Pacific
- French
- France
Advertisement
ALSO READ
EXPLAINER-Why are there riots in New Caledonia against France's voting reform?
New Caledonia closes airport, imposes curfew after violence
New Caledonia: French President Weighs State of Emergency Amid Unrest
New Caledonia calls in more police amid riots over voting reform
Three dead in New Caledonia as riots rage after Paris approves voting change