I'm ready to debate with PM Modi whenever and wherever he wants, but I'm sure he won't come: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2024 20:15 IST | Created: 18-05-2024 20:15 IST
Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
