Swati Maliwal case: Court reserves order on police's plea seeking 7-day custody of Bibhav Kumar. Order to be pronounced after 30 minutes.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2024 23:27 IST | Created: 18-05-2024 23:27 IST
