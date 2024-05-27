After June 4, if ED asks Modi about corruption, he will say, ‘I don't know anything...I was sent by God’: Rahul Gandhi in Bihar.
PTI | Bakhtiyarpur | Updated: 27-05-2024 13:09 IST
- Country:
- India
