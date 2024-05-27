Hospital fire: Delhi govt to send names of two nurses, people involved in rescue efforts for bravery award, says Saurabh Bharadwaj.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-05-2024 14:47 IST | Created: 27-05-2024 14:47 IST
- Country:
- India
Hospital fire: Delhi govt to send names of two nurses, people involved in rescue efforts for bravery award, says Saurabh Bharadwaj.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- government
- nurses
- rescue
- efforts
- bravery
- award
- hospital
- fire
- recognition
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Innovation Hub UAE: Mobilising international efforts to strengthen safety, sustainability of global food sector
'Squid Game -- The Challenge' wins Best Reality Category at BAFTA TV Awards
World Bank Mobilizes $125M for Flood Relief Efforts in Rio Grande do Sul
Nitu Joshi of MIAM NGO Receives Best Social Worker Award at Newsmakers Achievers Award
"You have given me strength...": Lucy Liu on being honoured with Gold Legend Award