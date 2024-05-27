BJP will not return to power, Modi will not become PM again, this is my guarantee: Rahul at rally in Bihar's Jagdishpur.
PTI | Jagdishpur | Updated: 27-05-2024 16:53 IST | Created: 27-05-2024 16:53 IST
- Country:
- India
BJP will not return to power, Modi will not become PM again, this is my guarantee: Rahul at rally in Bihar's Jagdishpur.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rahul Gandhi
- BJP
- Modi
- Bihar rally
- Jagdishpur
- politics
- election
- PM prediction
- Congress
- Narendra Modi
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Lok Sabha Elections: Polling Underway for Four Seats in Jharkhand's First Phase
Polls Open in UP's 13 Constituencies for Fourth Phase of Lok Sabha Elections
Polling Commences in 13 Constituencies of Uttar Pradesh in Phase Four of Lok Sabha Elections
Polling Commences for Eight Constituencies in West Bengal's Fourth Phase of Assembly Elections
Lok Sabha Elections: Voting Underway in Four Odisha Constituencies for First Phase