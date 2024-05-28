Money laundering case: CM Arvind Kejriwal seeks urgent listing of plea in SC for extension of interim bail by 7 days on health grounds.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-05-2024 10:50 IST | Created: 28-05-2024 10:50 IST
- Country:
- India
Money laundering case: CM Arvind Kejriwal seeks urgent listing of plea in SC for extension of interim bail by 7 days on health grounds.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Delhi's Garbage Crisis: 3,000 Tons Untreated Daily, Supreme Court Demands Solution
Kerala urges Supreme Court for expedited hearing of lawsuit against Centre over net borrowing ceiling
NGO urges Supreme Court to expedite hearing on petition demanding court-supervised SIT investigation into electoral bond scheme
Ex-Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren Invokes Supreme Court Precedent, Requests Interim Relief for Electoral Campaign
Striking a Balance: Supreme Court Stresses Compliance with PUC Norms and Third-Party Insurance for Vehicles