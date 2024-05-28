Tribal population decreasing in Santhal Parganas due to infiltrators who are grabbing land, putting lives of women at risk: PM Modi.
PTI | Dumka | Updated: 28-05-2024 13:04 IST | Created: 28-05-2024 13:04 IST
- Country:
- India
Tribal population decreasing in Santhal Parganas due to infiltrators who are grabbing land, putting lives of women at risk: PM Modi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Varanasi Roadshow Draws Massive Crowds
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi Files Nomination from Varanasi Lok Sabha Constituency
Prime Minister Narendra Modi begins roadshow in Mumbai's Ghatkopar area; huge crowd greets him.
Yash Ahlawat Meets Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Extend Best Wishes for Loksabha Elections 2024
Competition of appeasement taking place between SP and Congress: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at election rally in UP's Prayagraj.