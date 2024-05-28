Taiwan's opposition-controlled legislature passes changes seen as favouring China and diminishing power of president, reports AP.
PTI | Taipei | Updated: 28-05-2024 15:21 IST | Created: 28-05-2024 15:21 IST
Taiwan's opposition-controlled legislature passes changes seen as favouring China and diminishing power of president, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Taiwan
- China
- legislation
- president
- AP news
- political shift
- opposition
- control
- legislature
- favor
Advertisement
ALSO READ
US State Secy Blinken dials Israel's Defence Minister, reaffirms opposition to Rafah operation
Chad opposition leader Masra files challenge against presidential election result
Argentina ramps up pressure on Venezuela over opposition embassy refugees
Opposition Asks Tough Questions to PM Modi on Agnipath, Alleges Youth Betrayal
"Now, you know who delayed bullet train": EAM Jaishankar attacks opposition, highlights India's growth under PM Modi