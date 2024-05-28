TMC denied rights of OBC youths to support its 'vote jihad': PM Modi at poll rally in Bengal's Barasat.
PTI | Barasat | Updated: 28-05-2024 16:03 IST | Created: 28-05-2024 16:03 IST
- Country:
- India
TMC denied rights of OBC youths to support its 'vote jihad': PM Modi at poll rally in Bengal's Barasat.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- PM Modi
- TMC
- OBC youths
- rights
- vote jihad
- poll rally
- Barasat
- West Bengal
- election
- rally
Advertisement
ALSO READ
PM Modi at Bihar Poll Rally: "I am a Guardian for the Disadvantaged, Dedicated to Championing Their Rights"
Congress wanted to allocate 15 pc of budget to Muslims, says PM Modi at poll rally
Misleading: Foes SP and Congress Join Hands in Pratapgarh for 'Vote Jihad' against Modi
Trinamool Congress' politics means appeasement, calling Ram temple impure, sheltering Bangladeshi intruders, vote jihad: PM Modi in Bhadohi.
In new govt, I have to take many big decisions for poor, youth, women, farmers: PM Modi at poll rally in Barabanki.