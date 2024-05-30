Welfare of poor is my government's top priority, a big inspiration in this is Guru Ravidas: PM Modi at rally in Punjab's Hoshiarpur.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2024 12:30 IST | Created: 30-05-2024 12:30 IST
India
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
