During poll campaign, Modi has indulged in most vicious form of hate speeches, which are purely divisive in nature: Former PM Manmohan Singh.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2024 13:09 IST | Created: 30-05-2024 13:09 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
