Mood changing in states where BJP scored maximum; its tally will come down drastically in UP, Bihar, Maharashtra: Venugopal to PTI.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2024 20:04 IST | Created: 30-05-2024 20:04 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
