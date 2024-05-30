INDIA bloc winning good number of seats, clear-cut mandate in offing: Congress's KC Venugopal to PTI.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2024 20:05 IST | Created: 30-05-2024 20:05 IST

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
