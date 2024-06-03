South Africa beat Sri Lanka by six wickets in T20 World Cup Group D match in New York.
PTI | Newyork | Updated: 03-06-2024 23:08 IST | Created: 03-06-2024 23:08 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
