Union Minister Rao Inderjit Singh trailing behind Cong's Raj Babbar in Haryana's Gurugram by margin of 28,487 votes: EC.
PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 04-06-2024 10:35 IST | Created: 04-06-2024 10:35 IST
