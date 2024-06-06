India's Sarabjot Singh bags men's 10m air pistol gold medal at ISSF World Cup in Munich.
PTI | Munich | Updated: 06-06-2024 16:42 IST | Created: 06-06-2024 16:42 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
