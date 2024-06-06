Delhi court grants bail to Supertech chairman R K Arora in a money laundering case.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-06-2024 17:09 IST | Created: 06-06-2024 17:09 IST
- Country:
- India
Delhi court grants bail to Supertech chairman R K Arora in a money laundering case.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Jharkhand Minister Alamgir Alam's Remand Extended Amid Money Laundering Probe
Underage Tragedy: Real Estate Developer and Pub Employees Remanded in Fatal Car Accident Case
Judge Halts Fraudulent Graceland Foreclosure amid Legal Battle
Jharkhand IAS Officer Summoned in High-Profile Money Laundering Probe
Recent Health News: Fires, FDA Warnings, and Legal Battles