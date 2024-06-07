NDA meet: Senior BJP leader Rajnath Singh proposes Narendra Modi's name as leader of BJP and National Democratic Alliance in Lok Sabha.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-06-2024 12:17 IST | Created: 07-06-2024 12:17 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
