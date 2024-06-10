TDP leader K Ram Mohan Naidu is new civil aviation minister, LJP-RV leader Chirag Paswan gets food processing ministry.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-06-2024 20:01 IST | Created: 10-06-2024 20:01 IST
- Country:
- India
TDP leader K Ram Mohan Naidu is new civil aviation minister, LJP-RV leader Chirag Paswan gets food processing ministry.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
J P Nadda Returns as Union Health Minister Amid Cabinet Reshuffle
Former BJP Ministers Laud Modi's Leadership Amid Cabinet Reshuffle
Dharmendra Pradhan Retains Education Portfolio in Modi Cabinet Reshuffle
Prime Minister Modi Retains Key Ministers in Cabinet Reshuffle
Modi's Cabinet Reshuffle: A Blend of Continuity and Change