Among Ministers of State, Jitin Prasada gets commerce and Meity, JD(U) leader Ram Nath Thakur agriculture, V Somanna Jal Shakti and railways.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-06-2024 20:26 IST | Created: 10-06-2024 20:26 IST
- Country:
- India
