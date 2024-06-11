Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer invites TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu to form the government.
PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 11-06-2024 20:08 IST | Created: 11-06-2024 20:08 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
