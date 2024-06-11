J-K Police announces Rs 20 lakh reward for information about terrorists involved in bus attack in Reasi: Police.
PTI | Jammu | Updated: 11-06-2024 23:07 IST | Created: 11-06-2024 23:07 IST
Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
