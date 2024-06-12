Prithiviraj Harichandan, Dr Mukesh Mahaling, Bibhuti Bhusan Jena and Dr Krushna Chandra Mohapatra take oath as ministers of Odisha.
PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 12-06-2024 17:38 IST | Created: 12-06-2024 17:38 IST
- Country:
- India
Prithiviraj Harichandan, Dr Mukesh Mahaling, Bibhuti Bhusan Jena and Dr Krushna Chandra Mohapatra take oath as ministers of Odisha.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Veteran Indian-Origin UK MP Virendra Sharma Steps Back from Politics
INDI Alliance indulges in communal politics and promotes terrorism, Modi to foil their propaganda of hate: PM in Dumka.
PM Modi Slams TMC's Lack of Good Governance in Bengal
INDIA bloc not concerned about nation's development, only interested in appeasement politics: PM Modi at poll rally in Bengal.
Voting for TMC and Left are same, both indulge in vote bank politics and are against democracy: PM Modi at Baruipur poll rally.