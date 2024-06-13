Indian embassy in Kuwait coordinating with local authorities to assist Indians injured in fire incident and extend all possible support: MEA.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-06-2024 00:10 IST | Created: 13-06-2024 00:10 IST
- Country:
- India
Indian embassy in Kuwait coordinating with local authorities to assist Indians injured in fire incident and extend all possible support: MEA.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Nepal's largest Hydel project constructed with Indian assistance marks breakthrough
Two schools built with India's financial assistance inaugurated in Nepal's Sunsari district
Union Minister Kirti Vardhan Singh to visit Kuwait to oversee assistance to Indians injured in fire tragedy
In Kuwait, MoS K V Singh to also coordinate with local authorities for early repatriation of mortal remains of victims of fire incident: MEA.
Blinken discusses 'hostage proposal', humanitarian assistance for Gaza in meeting with Netanyahu