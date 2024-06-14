Countries of Global South are bearing brunt of global uncertainties and tensions: PM Modi at G7 Outreach session.
PTI | Bari | Updated: 14-06-2024 21:32 IST | Created: 14-06-2024 21:32 IST
Countries of Global South are bearing brunt of global uncertainties and tensions: PM Modi at G7 Outreach session.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Slovenia Recognizes Palestinian State Amid Global Tensions
Brooklyn Museum Protest Highlights Global Tensions
US-China Defense Leaders Discuss Global Tensions in Singapore
Lloyd Austin Highlights Asia-Pacific Threat Amid Global Tensions
US and China Defense Ministers Discuss Global Tensions in Singapore