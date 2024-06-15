Delhi HC directs CM Arvind Kejriwal's wife to take down video recording of court hearing in excise policy case from social media platforms.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-06-2024 10:43 IST | Created: 15-06-2024 10:43 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
