Mumbai Police register new case in connection with firing outside Salman Khan's residence; 1 person held from Rajasthan: Official.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-06-2024 13:10 IST | Created: 16-06-2024 13:10 IST
- Country:
- India
Mumbai Police register new case in connection with firing outside Salman Khan's residence; 1 person held from Rajasthan: Official.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Pune police arrest juvenile's mother in Porsche car accident case: Official.
6 arrested in Pakistan for human trafficking
Handler Arrested in Sri Lanka for Alleged ISIS Connections
Pune Car Accident Case: Mother of Minor accused arrested
Four Killed, Six Injured in Separate Road Accidents in Rajasthan